Starting today, four South Bay locations will start selling this crab sandwich.

“Why is this happening?!” You might ask.

“We wanted to test our own take on the beloved crab sandwich,” Nick Vergis, McDonald’s Co-op President for the Greater Bay Area, said in a statement. “We’re excited for our customers to try it and share their feedback.”

You can start getting them today at three San Jose locations (Union, Monterey, & Felipe road) and in Santa Clara at the one on Homestead Road.