‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Plot Details Revealed

It was revealed on Super Bowl Sunday that ‘Stranger Things’ season 2 will be release on Halloween & the initial teaser provided us our first look at the highly-anticipated new season.

Entertainment Weekly has revealed some plot details for next season.

Stranger Things season 2 begins nearly a year after the first installment, on Halloween in Hawkins, Indiana. (The boys are going as the Ghostbusters, naturally.) Will has rejoined his pals after being rescued from Things’ alternate dimension, the Upside Down. But all is not well with young Mr. Byers, as evidenced by the slug he coughed up in season 1’s final moments. “He seems to be seeing images from the Upside Down—the question is whether they’re real or not,” says co-creator Matt Duffer. “So it seems like he’s having some sort of post-traumatic stress disorder.” – EW

For more on what’s going on with Hopper, Joyce Byers, and how the new characters will be involved with EW. Oh, and Dustin is going to have some sort of alien pet that sounds cute.