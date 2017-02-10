Bitter & Sour Beer Night For Singles In SF On Valentine’s Day

San Francisco Beer Week kicks off today and over 800 events will be held across the Bay Area over the next 9 days. Nicole Erny of Beer Week stopped by Kevin Klein Live this morning to highlight some of her favorite events & one in particular that we’re super into is “Bitter Sour Single” at Public House in San Francisco.

Public House is the bar attached to AT&T Park in San Francisco and this event will be from 4PM-10PM on Valentine’s Day.

Does this sound like you? Bitter, Sour or Single. If so, join us for our anti-Valentine’s Day party. We will be featuring bitter and sour style beers. – SF Beer Week

What better place to find other bitter singles?