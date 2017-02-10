EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Bitter & Sour Beer Night For Singles In SF On Valentine’s Day

February 10, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: beer, San Francisco, Valentine's Day

San Francisco Beer Week kicks off today and over 800 events will be held across the Bay Area over the next 9 days. Nicole Erny of Beer Week stopped by Kevin Klein Live this morning to highlight some of her favorite events & one in particular that we’re super into is “Bitter Sour Single” at Public House in San Francisco.

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 25: Dominic Rocci pours a beer from the tap at the Wynwood Brewing Company on April 25, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Earlier this week Floridas Senate Rules Committee voted 9-4 for a bill that would heavily restrict the states craft breweries such as the Wynwood Brewing Company and is supported by the Florida Beer Wholesalers Association, which has controlled beer distribution in the state for decades. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Public House is the bar attached to AT&T Park in San Francisco and this event will be from 4PM-10PM on Valentine’s Day.

Does this sound like you? Bitter, Sour or Single. If so, join us for our anti-Valentine’s Day party. We will be featuring bitter and sour style beers. – SF Beer Week

What better place to find other bitter singles?

