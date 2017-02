Today, Danielle Brigoli returned to the Dr. Phil stage and January’s most viral teen said more ridiculous things.

"You was nothing before I came on this show" girlllllllllllll!!!!!!!! Ain't nobody know who you were till you came on this show. #DrPhil — Lezlie👑 (@OhLezlieElisha) February 10, 2017

Brigoli also was kicked off of a plane after an altercation this past Monday & she stars in the new Kokak Black video which was released this week:

Her 15 minutes should be up soon.