Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.10.17

Kevin has had a plan that he’s been sitting on for years now, where he would get a teddy bear with a walkie talkie into another studio after being brought there by a comedian that would be on the show with us first. That comedian could’ve been Bobby Lee, but plans fell apart when the walkie talkie fell out of the bear before he left the studio. Of course, that job fell on Useless Weirdo, who caused the plan to not happen at all, much to the anger of everyone on the show. Once again, he lives up to his moniker.

Plus, Nicole Erny from Beer Week stopped by with a few samples from the fun for Kevin and Ally to enjoy and help play a game with listeners, where they would have to guess whether it’s a real beer event Kevin is talking about or one he has made up. Clearly the creative juices aren’t flowing because listeners answered them with ease. Nonetheless, if you’re interested in seeing all the fun that SF Beer Week has to offer, head on over to www.sfbeerweek.com for all details.

Also on today’s podcast:

One lucky listener gets a tattoo reminder of an ex fixed to a more Live 105-centric style

Weak Sauce saw a dance get cancelled due to old timey laws

Analyzing why not getting a wedding invite might actually be a good thing

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes