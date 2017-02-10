Massive Music Blocks: BottleRock Napa Valley

Live 105 has your sold out three-day passes to Bottlerock Napa Valley. Featuring Foo Fighters. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. Modest Mouse. Silversun Pickups. Fitz and The Tantrums and tons more artists plus the best in Food, Wine, and Brew.

Listen every weekday at 10am, 5pm, and 10pm for Live 105’s Massive Music Blocks. Be the first to tell us how many songs we played at the end of the block and you are going to the show.

Massive Music Blocks. With the most music and the best music experiences. Only On Live 105.