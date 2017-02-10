EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Metallica Guitarist Kirk Hammett Puts SF Home Up For Sale

February 10, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Metallica, San Francisco

We learned late last year that Metallica front man, James Hetfield, would be moving away from the Bay Area for Colorado & now it seems guitarist Kirk Hammett is leaving his Bay Area home as well.

Hammett is selling the Spanish Colonial-style house, which is being listed at $16 million. No word on why he’s selling, but it’s the fourth most expensive listing in the city – which is considered one of the top two or three most expensive cities in the country. Curbed writes the house was built in 1926 and is a “four-bed, four-and-a-half-bath, three-story affair perched above China Beach.” Coincidentally, the homes next to Hammett are also for sale. – Metalinjection

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 14: Musicians James Hetfield (L), Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett (R), of Metallica, perform at The Silverlake Conservatory of Music Benefit at the Wiltern Theater on May 14, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 14: Musicians James Hetfield (L), Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett (R), of Metallica, perform at The Silverlake Conservatory of Music Benefit at the Wiltern Theater on May 14, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The photos of the home and its views definitely help show why it’s worth $16 million, check those out here.

Metallica is set to perform this Sunday night at the GRAMMYs with Lady Gaga.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live