Metallica Guitarist Kirk Hammett Puts SF Home Up For Sale

We learned late last year that Metallica front man, James Hetfield, would be moving away from the Bay Area for Colorado & now it seems guitarist Kirk Hammett is leaving his Bay Area home as well.

Hammett is selling the Spanish Colonial-style house, which is being listed at $16 million. No word on why he’s selling, but it’s the fourth most expensive listing in the city – which is considered one of the top two or three most expensive cities in the country. Curbed writes the house was built in 1926 and is a “four-bed, four-and-a-half-bath, three-story affair perched above China Beach.” Coincidentally, the homes next to Hammett are also for sale. – Metalinjection

The photos of the home and its views definitely help show why it’s worth $16 million, check those out here.

Metallica is set to perform this Sunday night at the GRAMMYs with Lady Gaga.