It’s been four years since Queens of the Stone Age dropped the Grammy-nominated “…Like Clockwork” & they’re busy prepping a new album for 2017.

& now we know they’ll be playing shows this year along with likely new music.

They’ve announced their first show of the year as part of the Fuji Rock Festival in late July.

It’s likely we’ll see more festival dates pop up for the band soon & hopefully a full-fledged headlining tour to support the new album.

A Bay Area date would be nice, guys.