EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

WATCH: New Trailer For Tupac Biopic

February 10, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: tupac

The long-awaited Tupac Shakur biopic, “All Eyez On Me,” has a fresh trailer. Check it out here:

In the stark new trailer for All Eyez On Me, Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur – played by The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira – lays out a stark warning for her son in regards to his success. “This ain’t just about you – like all black men, you have a bull’s-eye on your back,” she says as shots of police officers storming the Shakur home and arresting an African-American male on the street are shown. – NME

The film will be release on June 16, what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live