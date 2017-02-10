WATCH: New Trailer For Tupac Biopic

The long-awaited Tupac Shakur biopic, “All Eyez On Me,” has a fresh trailer. Check it out here:

In the stark new trailer for All Eyez On Me, Tupac’s mother Afeni Shakur – played by The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira – lays out a stark warning for her son in regards to his success. “This ain’t just about you – like all black men, you have a bull’s-eye on your back,” she says as shots of police officers storming the Shakur home and arresting an African-American male on the street are shown. – NME

The film will be release on June 16, what would have been Tupac’s 46th birthday.