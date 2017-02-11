Keanu Reeves Says A New “Bill & Ted” Movie Is Coming

A third installment of “Bill & Ted” has been rumored for a while & on Friday Keanu Reeves confirmed that the film could definitely be coming.

Reeves went on reveal the film’s plot, and it sounds most excellent. “Basically, they’re supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven’t done that,” Reeves explained. “The pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them, and then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don’t write the song it’s just not the world, it’s the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart.” – Consequence of Sound

Bill & Ted are much older now, but they can definitely still be excellent.