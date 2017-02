Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as Sean Spicer on this week’s SNL where the actor shilled for Ivanka Trump’s brand (poking fun at Kellyanne Conway), messed up some foreign names, & brought a leaf blower.

"Elizabeth Warren came at me like a porcupine…" #SNL pic.twitter.com/M1tn4hadIT — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 12, 2017

Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions happened too:

Full video can be found here.