Soundcheck Playlist 02.12.2017

Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen, every Sunday night 9pm-12am.
Follow Soundcheck on Twitter – @soundcheckspins for live song updates.
9PM:
POWERS – “Dance”
Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”
SWMRS – “Palm Trees” LOCAL
Sofi Tukker – “Johnny”
Missio – “Middle Fingers”
The Maine – “Bad Behavior”
Alexandra Savior – “Mirage”
Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”
Silent Pilot – “California”
POWERS – “Dance”
Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”
SWMRS – “Palm Trees” LOCAL
Sofi Tukker – “Johnny”
Missio – “Middle Fingers”
The Maine – “Bad Behavior”
Alexandra Savior – “Mirage”
Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”
Silent Pilot – “California” LOCAL
The Wrecks – “Favorite Liar”
Flagship – “Mexican Jackpot”
Skip Marley – “Lions”
Day Wave – “Something Here” LOCAL
Grace Mitchell – “Kids (Ain’t Alright)”
From First To Last – “Make War”
10PM
Mother Mother – “Love Stuck”
Bon Iver – 33 “GOD”
Flint Eastwood – “Queen”
Rogue Wave – “In Between Days” (The Cure cover) LOCAL
The Score – “Revolution”
Future Islands – “Ran”