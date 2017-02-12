Soundcheck Playlist 02.12.2017

Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen, every Sunday night 9pm-12am.

Follow Soundcheck on Twitter – @soundcheckspins for live song updates.

9PM:

POWERS – “Dance”

Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”

SWMRS – “Palm Trees” LOCAL

Sofi Tukker – “Johnny”

Missio – “Middle Fingers”

The Maine – “Bad Behavior”

Alexandra Savior – “Mirage”

Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”

Silent Pilot – “California”

POWERS – “Dance”

Japandroids – “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”

SWMRS – “Palm Trees” LOCAL

Sofi Tukker – “Johnny”

Missio – “Middle Fingers”

The Maine – “Bad Behavior”

Alexandra Savior – “Mirage”

Spoon – “Hot Thoughts”

Silent Pilot – “California” LOCAL

The Wrecks – “Favorite Liar”

Flagship – “Mexican Jackpot”

Skip Marley – “Lions”

Day Wave – “Something Here” LOCAL

Grace Mitchell – “Kids (Ain’t Alright)”

From First To Last – “Make War”

10PM

Mother Mother – “Love Stuck”

Bon Iver – 33 “GOD”

Flint Eastwood – “Queen”

Rogue Wave – “In Between Days” (The Cure cover) LOCAL

The Score – “Revolution”

Future Islands – “Ran”