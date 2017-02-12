Subsonic Playlist: 02.11.2017

SUBSONIC HOSTED BY DJ AARON AXELSEN

10PM

EMPIRE OF THE SUN- walking on a dream (danger remix)

HUDSON MOHAWKE- shanghaied

PLUTO- feel the fire

MARSHMELLO- summer

RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)

DJ BREAKS- infinity

PRODIGY- smack my bitch up

ORKESTRATED- crank it loud

BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)

BLUR- song 2 (san holo remix)

KSHMR- mandala

PHANTOGRAM- you don’t get my high anymore (miami horror remix)

NICOLA FASANO + MIAMI ROCKETS- legalize it (energy system remix)

BOB MARLEY- could you be loved (JL & afterman remix)

11PM

KASKADE- disarm you (grey remix)

MAJOR LAZER + SHOWTEK- believer

STARDUST- music sounds better with you

WILL SPARKS- flamenco

TWENTY ONE PILOTS- heathens (lodato remix)

KNIFE PARTY- battle sirens (with Tom Morello)

THE PROTOTYPES- electric

PEGBOARD NERDS- go berserk

JEWELS & SPARKS- grande opera

SAN HOLO- light

EKALI & KRANE- akira

BASEMENT JAXX- rendez vu

THROTTLE- hit the road

LOUIS THE CHILD- love is alive (feat elohim)

12AM

BISHOP BRIGGS- wild horses (attom remix)

ARMIN VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell remix)

BURNS- low to the floor

BLOODY BEATROOTS- warp 2.0

ANDREW BAYER- destiny

MASSIVE ATTACK- paradise circus (feat mazzy star/gui boratto remix)

TCHAMI- adieu

FAKEAR- kids

BRO SAFARI- follow (zomboy remix)

YOTTO- fire walk

TYCHO- horizon

A R I Z O N A- say my name (mansionair remix)

FLINT EASTWOOD- queen