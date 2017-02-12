Subsonic Playlist: 02.11.2017

SUBSONIC HOSTED BY DJ AARON AXELSEN
10PM
EMPIRE OF THE SUN- walking on a dream (danger remix)
HUDSON MOHAWKE- shanghaied
PLUTO- feel the fire
MARSHMELLO- summer
RAG N BONE MAN- human (rudimental remix)
DJ BREAKS- infinity
PRODIGY- smack my bitch up
ORKESTRATED- crank it loud
BOB MOSES- tearing me up (a-trak remix)
BLUR- song 2 (san holo remix)
KSHMR- mandala
PHANTOGRAM- you don’t get my high anymore (miami horror remix)
NICOLA FASANO + MIAMI ROCKETS- legalize it (energy system remix)
BOB MARLEY- could you be loved (JL & afterman remix)
11PM
KASKADE- disarm you (grey remix)
MAJOR LAZER + SHOWTEK- believer
STARDUST- music sounds better with you
WILL SPARKS- flamenco
TWENTY ONE PILOTS- heathens (lodato remix)
KNIFE PARTY- battle sirens (with Tom Morello)
THE PROTOTYPES- electric
PEGBOARD NERDS- go berserk
JEWELS & SPARKS- grande opera
SAN HOLO- light
EKALI & KRANE- akira
BASEMENT JAXX- rendez vu
THROTTLE- hit the road
LOUIS THE CHILD- love is alive (feat elohim)
12AM
BISHOP BRIGGS- wild horses (attom remix)
ARMIN VAN BUUREN- communication (david gravell remix)
BURNS- low to the floor
BLOODY BEATROOTS- warp 2.0
ANDREW BAYER- destiny
MASSIVE ATTACK- paradise circus (feat mazzy star/gui boratto remix)
TCHAMI- adieu
FAKEAR- kids
BRO SAFARI- follow (zomboy remix)
YOTTO- fire walk
TYCHO- horizon
A R I Z O N A- say my name (mansionair remix)
FLINT EASTWOOD- queen