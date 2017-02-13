‘A Musician’s Nightmare’ Dan from Imagine Dragons Talks About The Grammy’s Malfunctions

Dan Reynolds from Grammy Award winning band Imagine Dragons couldn’t help but feel bad for James Hetfield of Metallica after mic issues plagued the latter’s recent Grammy performance. The Imagine Dragon’s front-man told Live 105’s morning show Kevin Klein LIVE, “Why don’t you check James’ microphone like three times? Just check it!”

Dan said that it’s easy for internet trolls to badmouth technical glitches, and some of those issues go with the territory, but “WOW, that one… That was hard for me, that is what nightmares are made of.”

Kevin Klein LIVE’s interview with Dan Reynolds airs in its entirety tomorrow at 8am, covering all things Imagine Dragons, what not to do on Valentine’s Day, and why Dan hates the Boy Scouts.

