Burger King Offering ‘Adult Meal’ For Valentine’s Day

February 13, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Burger King

Imagine popping into Burger King on Valentines Day, and ordering two Whoppers, 2 fries, 2 beers and a sex toy. In Israel, this will actually happen tomorrow night!

Uproxx, which shared the video below, report, “As far as what the “ADULT TOY” (emphasis is Burger King’s, according to AdWeek) consists of, the above teaser for the promotion displays a satin mask, feather duster, and uh, scalp massager, which are not exactly the most risque of adult toys. Having said that, it’s still more romantic than say, a bouquet of Chick-fil-A.”

Meanwhile, here in the states you can get the special soda cup with two straw holes – so you can share with your special someone (who hopefully isn’t bothered by backwash).

