Disney Cuts Ties With YouTube Star Over Anti-Semitic Jokes

February 13, 2017 10:39 PM
Felix Kjellberg, AKA PewDiePie, uploaded a video on January 11th that featured two men holding up a sign that read “death to all Jews”. Supposedly very much a joke directed at fellow youtuber, KEEMSTAR. Subsequently, Wall Street Journal reached out to Disney regarding Pewds use of Nazi imagery. PewDiePie’s business was run through Disney subsidiary, Maker Studios, & is no longer as Disney has now severed ties with PewDiePie over the issue.

Youtuber KEEMSTAR has posted his response:

YouTube responded by stating that “if content is intended to be provocative, or satirical, it may remain online. If the uploader’s intent is to incite violence or hatred it will be removed.”

No statement from Felix as of yet, but he did tweet this earlier:

 

