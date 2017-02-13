Gilman Brewing Company Now Open In Berkeley

A few weeks ago a brand new brewery opened up in Berkeley on the same block as a legendary music venue.

Gilman Brewing Company can be found at 912 Gilman St. in Berkeley, a few doors down from 924 Gilman.

The brewery, which was started by two home brewers, Sean Wells and Tim Sellmeyer, focuses on small batches of “funky, interesting” beers, including both Belgian and American styles, served in a low-key environment. As they write on Gilman Brewing’s website: “No pretentious descriptions. No snotty servers. Just a comfortable room, normal people, and some good beer.” – Berkeley Side

Blind IPA test is always a good way to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas week A photo posted by Gilman Brewing Company (@gilmanbrewing) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

Gilman Brewing Company currently operates from 2PM-10PM Thursday-Sundays & has 6 beers on tap.

On tap are six beers in both American and Belgian farmhouse-styles. Lower-gravity beer lovers will be happy to see the “Gold” (a golden American lager) on tap; it’s Gilman’s answer to PBR. Two different farmhouse ales — a French saison and a dark Belgian farmhouse — are on tap, along with a smoked porter and American stout. Rounding out the list is “Secret Brunch,” a smoked maple bacon brown ale that’s fermented with maple bacon syrup (“yep … real bacon,” Wells said) and poured on a nitro tap. – Berkeley Side

A fast-casual restaurant could soon be coming as part of the brewery as well.

For more, head to Berkeley Side.