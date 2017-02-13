Mexico Craft Beer Fest This Weekend In Oakland

As San Francisco Beer Week comes to a close next weekend there’s still a lot of events worth hitting up. One in particular happens this Saturday afternoon in Oakland.

Mexico Craft Beer Fest is going down 2PM-6PM at The Trappist in Oakland (460 8th St.) & here’s more details:

We went south of the border to hand select 20 beers from Mexican craft breweries and brought them back to Oakland to be featured in our first ever, Mexico Craft Beer Fest! El Taco Bike will be in the Trappist patio to provide us with nourishment during the festivities. Join us as we explore the blooming world of Mexican craft beer. Below is our list of featured breweries and beers: Insurgente:

Tiniebla Witbier, Cerveza Brown, Rompeolas Hoppy Wheat, Saison Chouette, Lupulosa IPA, VI Anniversary IIPA, and Xocoveza Border Psycho:

Brutal Imperial Stout, La Perversa IIPA, Guera Prieta Coffee Cream Ale,

and La Belga Sicotica Black Saison Cerveza Fauna:

Lycan Lupus IPA, Nox Arcana Double Stout, and Penelope Coffee Porter Cerveceria Wendlandt:

Perro Del Mar IPA, Harry Polanco Red Ale, and Vaquita Marina Pale Ale Cerveceria Agua Mala:

Astillero IPA, Sirena Pilsner, and Mantarraya Oatmeal Stout – Facebook

The event appears to be free, so head over to the Trappist and try all these Mexican craft beers on Saturday. RSVP on Facebook.