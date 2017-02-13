Two New Prince Albums Due Out This Summer

Prince’s music just came to streaming services for the first time this past weekend & Bruno Mars performed a tribute at the GRAMMYs on Sunday night as well.

Now there’s some even more exciting news regarding the purple one as it’s been announced that two full albums of unreleased material are coming this summer, a reissue of “Purple Rain”, and some complete concert films.

Last week, Universal announced they’d struck a deal with Prince’s estate for publishing rights to much of the late icon’s unreleased music. It looks like some of the material hidden away in Paisley Park’s vault still belongs to Warner Bros., however, as the label has revealed plans to deliver two albums of previously unheard Prince music this summer. – Consequence of Sound

Lots of Prince is on the way.