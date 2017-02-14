Amazon Bookstore To Open In Walnut Creek

Amazon has opened several bookstores on the west coast since 2015 & the first one in the Bay Area should arrive later this year.

Walnut Creek’s Broadway Plaza is where you’ll be able to find it.

“We are excited to be bringing Amazon Books to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, California, and we are currently hiring store managers and associates,” Amazon spokeswoman Deborah Bass said in a statement. “Stay tuned for additional details down the road.” – CNET

The store will feature the highest-rated books on Amazon & serve as a place to purchase Amazon products like the Kindle & Echo voice-activated speakers.