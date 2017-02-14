Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Bullied By Boy Scouts

Dan Reynolds has many things to be proud of – his success with Imagine Dragons, his Grammy Awards, his growing family. One thing that doesn’t bring him pride: his history with the Boy Scouts.

Dan looked bay on his youthful scout days while chatting with Live 105’s morning show, Kevin Klein Live. By the sound of things, he doesn’t have many fond scouting memories.

“I was the worst Boy Scout of human kind. I really hated Boy Scouts.”

So what was the traumatic even that left Dan with such a negative perspective?

“I remember at my first scout camp, these big kids coming up to me and being like ‘We know where you stay tonight and we’re gonna come, we’re gonna come to your tent in the middle of the night and we’re going to pee in your mouth while you’re sleeping.”

Click below to hear Kevin Klein Live’s full interview with Dan Reynolds. Other topics covered include:

– How Dan’s feeling with triplets on the way

– What it was like for him to watch this year’s Grammy Awards

– Where he found inspiration for Imagine Dragon’s new song “Believer”

