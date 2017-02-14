Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.14.17

As a nice Valentine’s Day gift to the Bay Area, today’s Half-Off Podcast is full length, giving you every bit of today’s Valentine’s Day-related material, especially with Kevin Klein Live breaking down the awful cards you find in the Humor section at your local drug store. Hearing what passes off as humor fills Kevin with so much rage that he ended up coming up with punchlines only slightly better to prove how easy a job it is. I mean is it really too hard to come up with a sheep pun that isn’t “Baaaaah Mine”?

Plus, Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons called in to promote the band’s new single “Believer” and upcoming album. Dan talked with Kevin and Ally a bit about parenthood, where the two gave him the straight answer on what to expect with twins on the way and how miserable his life will soon be. Plus, Dan gave his take on the Metallica debacle at the Grammys, put in his two cents on Ally’s attempts to sing “Believer”, and more.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin analyzes a flub from Ally yesterday in excruciating detail

The band Serf And James serenade random people of Napa while subliminally advertising the show

Useless Weirdo has a less than successful time getting Sriracha hot chocolate for Eating with the Hungry

And more!

