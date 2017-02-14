EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kid Rock Eyed For GOP Senate Candidacy In Michigan

February 14, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Kid Rock

Democratic senator Debbie Stabenow has held a senate seat for the state of Michigan since 2000, but might have some fierce competition in 2018.

According to RollCall, Robert Ritchie, better known as KID ROCK, is reportedly being eyed as a Republican candidate to run against Stabenow.

The rocker’s name came up as a possible candidate at a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend. There have been no official decisions announced as of yet.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, once said he tended to vote Republican but qualified himself as “more libertarian” to Rolling Stone in 2013. But he has supported several major Republican candidates.- Rollcall

(Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

(Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

Kid Rock has also been selling Pro-Trump T-shirts.

At this point its purely speculation, but we have seen crazier things lately…

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live