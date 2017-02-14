Kid Rock Eyed For GOP Senate Candidacy In Michigan

Democratic senator Debbie Stabenow has held a senate seat for the state of Michigan since 2000, but might have some fierce competition in 2018.

According to RollCall, Robert Ritchie, better known as KID ROCK, is reportedly being eyed as a Republican candidate to run against Stabenow.

The rocker’s name came up as a possible candidate at a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend. There have been no official decisions announced as of yet. Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, once said he tended to vote Republican but qualified himself as “more libertarian” to Rolling Stone in 2013. But he has supported several major Republican candidates.- Rollcall

Kid Rock has also been selling Pro-Trump T-shirts.

At this point its purely speculation, but we have seen crazier things lately…