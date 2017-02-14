KKLive: The Future Of Bionic Humans & Why We Need To Smoke Weed To Save The Economy #Trendasaurus

Even if you’re a total idiot when it comes to investing money, you’d think a solid bet would be investing in the weed industry. People are always smoking it, always growing it, and always buying it. And one of the last times we talked about this we shared that weed is quickly becoming a multi-billion dollar industry. But before you start investing your hard earned money in the high-ness of America you should know that weed prices are plunging right now. While that sound cool for the person buying it, it’s not great for the weed industry as a whole. The reason the prices are dropping so fast (down 60% in the last year) is because they’re making too much weed and we can’t smoke it fast enough. The main problem is that big business is taking over weed production and mass producing it, but there isn’t enough demand to meet the supply. So, it’s driving the cost down and it’s screwing up the net profit in the industry. A lot of states legalized weed so that the state could get that lovely weed tax money, but if the weed industry isn’t making what they thought it would make, it could make the economy worse. And the fact that small business weed growers are bring put out of business doesn’t help either. Soo, I think we know the answer here. We all need to eat, smoke, and vape more weed. This is the challenge that has been presented to us. We must save the economy by getting as high as possible all of the time. For the future of America.

Elon Musk is more or less who we look to for predictions about the future. That is, when Stephen Hawking isn’t saying something about our upcoming demise. And sure, Elon Musk can be a little out there with his Mars theories and digging giant holes in the ground to fix traffic. But I have to say, I 100% agree with the thoughts he just shared about our future with robots. In his opinion, in the future we need to merge with robots if we want to survive. Robots are eventually going to take over, and when they do we need to be ready. Unless we become cyborgs that are part human part robot, we will not stand a chance. If we don’t merge with robots, we will be irrelevant in the future. According to Elon Musk we will see a blend of our human intelligence mixed with digital or robotic intelligence. Artificial intelligence is getting so advanced that soon they will be the smartest thing on Earth. Way smarter than we are. And they’re better workers that don’t require payment, so they really are going to make us useless and then we’re all going to be poor and out of work. So our only choice? Become bionic people with robot brains. Make it happen, people.

The internet can be a scary place, especially for your self-esteem. In general it brings out the worst in people, and user comments are why all of us on this show feel pretty horrible about ourselves on a daily basis. But there is hope. Twitter is going to help fragile egos like ours. They’ve been trying for some time to fix the abusive tweets that go out on a regular basis, and now they’ve decided to start deleting abusive tweets before you even see them. (In other words, Kevin Klein Live will never get another tweet.) This is just one of a few things they’re doing to weed out internet abuse. They’re also going to find users who have been previously suspended and stop them from creating new accounts. Also, any tweets that have potentially sensitive content will be entirely removed from our feeds, and abusive or “low-quality” tweets will also be dropped before we see them. So nobody’s feelings will ever be hurt and we can all live in a perfect world where nobody’s feelings get hurt and everything is sunshine and roses.

Everyone used to say they only read Playboy for the articles. The boobs and butt cracks were just an added bonus. Well, Playboy put that to the test this past year. They said ok, we’re gonna to take nudity out of Playboy Magazine. They thought going back to women in scantily clad clothing stretched over a motorcycle would reach more people and that it would get Playboy out of their sales slump. But, what a shock, it turns out less nudity is not something horny people want, and that no one really gives a crap about the articles in Playboy magazine. They also don’t care about the personalities, hobbies and interests of the Playboy models if they’re not showing their privates. So less than a year after banning the nudity, they’re bringing it back. Cooper Hefner, the son of Hugh Hefner said he realizes the way the magazine portrayed naked ladies was dated, but banning it was a total mistake. And with all this talk lately of freeing the nipple, why take away something people want more than ever? So the new Playboy magazine will feature a headline saying “Naked is normal” which I’m sure will be making up for lost time, and the pages of Playboy Magazine have become sticky once again.

It’s Valentine’s Day and you totally forgot a present for your lover. What do you do? Well, I’m here to help. If you have a boyfriend the first thing you can do is buy them a virtual BJ. You can waste your time making a romantic dinner but let’s face it, nothing says I love you like oral. And even better, oral that’s not from you. This has been put together by a webcam company called CamSoda, and you can literally pick out a custom blowjob for the man in your life. You can choose from a number of settings, including “tease the tip,” “gentle hands” and the more aggressive “deep throat.” You can arrange them in whatever order you like to design a custom experience for your Valentine. Then, you do need to get some hardware for this. In order to enjoy this virtual beej you need this thing called Kiroo Onyx, which is sort of a high tech version of a fleshlight. It’s sort of like an Oculus rift for your junk. It’s virtual D-ality, so to speak. So you can say I love you that way, or you can just give up entirely and buy them an adult-themed Valentine’s meal at Burger King, which is also a real thing:

