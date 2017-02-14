EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Marijuana Bouquets Become Valentine’s Day Gift In California

February 14, 2017 5:25 PM
Filed Under: California, marijuana

$400. That’s what a marijuana bouquet was going for today at Los Angeles dispensary ShowGrow.

Lowell Farms prepared 500 of these bouquets for a test run this Valentine’s Day & they’ve been selling.

The floral cannabis bouquet, released in a limited run of 500 (that’s a lot of marijuana!), boasts full stems of organic cannabis flower, adding up to one ounce of Purple Princess, a well-balanced indica/sativa hybrid that arrives dried and ready to smoke. The stems are tucked in with wildflowers, eucalyptus and other greenery, making this both a beautiful and incredibly aromatic bundle. – Timeout

If $400 is out of your price range you can always bake some fresh marijuana treats for your weed-loving significant other…

For more pics of the bouquet visit Timeout.

