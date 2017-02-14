One Year Ago Today: ‘Damn Daniel’ Hit The Internet

One of 2016’s biggest memes turns one year old today. Here’s the original tweet that started everything:

On February 15th, 2016, Twitter user joshholzz, whose real name is Josh Holz, tweeted the original “Damn Daniel” video. It received more than 16,000 likes in the first 48 hours, according to Mashable; four days after the initial tweet it had 121,938 retweets and 148,382 likes. In it. the narrator can be repeatedly heard praising fellow student Daniel Lara’s look, including his “White Vans.” According to the Twitter account, both boys attend Riverside Poly High School in Riverside, California. – Know Your Meme

The ‘Damn, Daniel’ kids even got an appearance on “Ellen” & a cameo in Weezer’s video for “California Kids”.

Wearing white VANS has never been the same.