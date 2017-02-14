San Francisco Ranks As Top U.S. City For Singles

According to a study published late last year by wallethub, San Francisco ranks as the #1 city in the country for singles.

Regardless of your preference, know that WalletHub is cheering for you. With your love life in mind, our data team compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities based on 29 key indicators of a location that’s friendly toward a single-but-looking status. Our data set ranges from “share of single population” to “number of online dating opportunities” to “nightlife options per capita.” Continue reading below for the winners, expert dating advice and a full description of our methodology. – wallethub

SF ranked on the lower end of the spectrum in meal & beauty salon costs, but made up for that in nightlife & online dating options.

Other Bay Area cities on the list include San Jose at #42, Santa Rosa at #60, Oakland at #105, & Fremont at #126. Meanwhile, California ranks as the third best state for singles behind Washington & Colorado.

Check out the results here.