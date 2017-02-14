Sorry, That Wasn’t A UFO

People around the Bay Area reported seeing a streak of light across the sky early Tuesday morning but, alas, it was not a UFO.

According to KCBS Radio, it was US Navy testing missiles off the California Coast.

“Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted scheduled Trident II (D5) missile test flights at sea from an Ohio Class SSBN, in the Pacific Test Range off the coast of California,” the Navy said in a statement. “This morning, there were two missiles launched.”

Trident II (D5) is a ballistic missile that can contain several warheads. Per the Navy, the missiles never crossed over land and were not armed.

