Bill Introduced Today Would Allow California Bars To Serve Alcohol After 2AM

Scott Wiener, the senator who represents California 11th senate district (San Francisco), is introducing a bill that would allow bars in California to serve alcohol until 4AM.

I'm introducing legislation to allow (but not require) cities to extend alcohol service to 4 am. Nightlife matters. https://t.co/sAtftnLPPt — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) February 15, 2017

“California is a diverse state, with cities and neighborhoods that have different needs when it comes to nightlife,” Wiener said in a statement. “By granting local control to our cities to extend their late night hours, we can support areas that benefit economically and culturally from a strong nightlife presence, while ensuring that other cities and neighborhoods retain their current rules.”

The goal of the bill is to stimulate the state’s economy and make California cities bigger tourist attractions.

A similar bill proposed in 2013 did not receive enough votes to pass and was opposed by a nonprofit advocacy group called Alcohol Justice & by the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Wiener’s proposal emphasized local control – so even if it gets enough votes in the state senate, California cities & neighborhoods can decide for themselves if they want to allow alcohol to be served past 2AM.