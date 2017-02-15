David Duchovny Confirms More ‘The X-Files’ Episodes

After 14 years away from TV, the popular sci-fi series The X-Files returned to FOX in 2016 for a 6 episode season. While fans were excited for their first taste of Mulder and Scully in over a decade, one burning question lingered – will the show continue for even more The X-Files episodes?

“If I were a betting man, I would say yes.”

Those are the words of series star David Duchovny during an interview this morning on Kevin Klein Live. The actor further clarified by saying fans should expect episodes “sooner rather than later”.

Since he spent many years on The X-Files communicating with aliens, Kevin Klein gave Duchovny the floor to speak to all those legal an illegal aliens currently living in the USA. “America is a country of immigrants, built by immigrants. It’s no secret. This is who we are. This is what we are. To legislate anything different is to not be this country anymore.”

The interview can be listened to in its entirety below. Beyond The X-Files, Duchovny also discussed his recent foray into music, his response to over zealous fans, and his why he’s ok with people calling him “doctor”.

