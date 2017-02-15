Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.15.17

Twinkie has mentioned that in that past he was an extra in a film for Kink.com, but his family never knew about this. Kevin forced him to call his mom to reveal his short lived career in the porn industry, which was some of the most uncomfortable radio to sit through. Twinkie broke down more details than expected about his performance down to the level cleanliness the crew expected from the participants. Strange though that his mom’s voice was deeper than his own.

But the misery didn’t end with just Twinkie, as Kevin was forced to hear more horror stories involving dentists from news clips and listeners. He heard news reports from France about what may be the world’s cruelest dentist and callers sharing how one accidentally left gauze in their root canals for over twenty years. He will most likely not take too kindly to his three hour dental surgery later this afternoon it seems.

Also on today’s podcast:

The whole show reveals their disappointing Valentine’s Day

Ally looks back on her past at the American Girl doll store and its racial components

Useless Weirdo gets a surprise caller from some one in his life

And more!

