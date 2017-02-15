Live 105 MetroPCS Cash Cube

EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

February 15, 2017 4:08 PM
What’s the one thing that everyone wants during tax season? Cash! Join LIVE 105 at select MetroPCS stores for your chance to hop into the MetroPCS Cash Cube and grab some cash! While you’re at it, why not grab a free phone too! That’s right, visit any MetroPCS store today and choose a free select smartphone. Yes, a FREE smartphone after instant and mail-in rebate. Sales Tax not included and some upgrade fees may apply. Plus you’ll be on the fast 4G LTE T-Mobile Network! MetroPCS. Wireless. Figured Out.

Come find Live 105 and the Cash Cube at these dates, times and MetroPCS locations:

  • 2/24 4p-6p: 125 Bellam Blvd, San Rafael
  • 3/3 4p-6p: 552 Contra Costa Blvd. Suite 40 Pleasant Hill
  • 3/17 4p-6p: 1212 El Camino Real San Bruno
  • 3/24 4p-6p: 22505 Mission Blvd Hayward
