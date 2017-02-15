Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo 2017 Lineup Feat. Iggy Pop & Buzzcocks

The five year anniversary of Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo is happening over 2 days at Mosswood Park this summer and the lineup has just been announced.
SATURDAY JULY 1
HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS
Iggy Pop,
Guitar Wolf
Nobunny
Baby Shakes
Personal & the Pizzas
Wounded Lion
Bloodshot Bill
Car Crash
ALL AGES!!!
ticket link http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1431334
SUNDAY JULY 2 WITH X
HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS
Buzzcocks , X
Roy Loney, NRBQ
Shannon & the Clams
Quintron & Ms. Pussycat
La Luz, Jacuzzi Boys
Glitter Wizard
ALL AGES!!!
ticket link http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1431334
A 2-day pass costs $129 & a single day is $64.50.
For more head to burgerboogaloo.com