EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo 2017 Lineup Feat. Iggy Pop & Buzzcocks

February 15, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: burger boogaloo, Iggy Pop, Oakland

The five year anniversary of Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo is happening over 2 days at Mosswood Park this summer and the lineup has just been announced.

7 1 17 iggy poster 590x590 Oaklands Burger Boogaloo 2017 Lineup Feat. Iggy Pop & Buzzcocks

SATURDAY JULY 1
HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS

Iggy Pop,
Guitar Wolf
Nobunny
Baby Shakes
Personal & the Pizzas
Wounded Lion
Bloodshot Bill
Car Crash

ALL AGES!!!

ticket link http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1431334

SUNDAY JULY 2 WITH X
HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS

Buzzcocks , X
Roy Loney, NRBQ
Shannon & the Clams
Quintron & Ms. Pussycat
La Luz, Jacuzzi Boys
Glitter Wizard

ALL AGES!!!

ticket link http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1431334

A 2-day pass costs $129 & a single day is $64.50.

For more head to burgerboogaloo.com

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live