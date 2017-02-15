Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo 2017 Lineup Feat. Iggy Pop & Buzzcocks

The five year anniversary of Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo is happening over 2 days at Mosswood Park this summer and the lineup has just been announced.

SATURDAY JULY 1

HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS

Iggy Pop,

Guitar Wolf

Nobunny

Baby Shakes

Personal & the Pizzas

Wounded Lion

Bloodshot Bill

Car Crash

ALL AGES!!!

ticket link http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1431334

SUNDAY JULY 2 WITH X

HOSTED BY JOHN WATERS

Buzzcocks , X

Roy Loney, NRBQ

Shannon & the Clams

Quintron & Ms. Pussycat

La Luz, Jacuzzi Boys

Glitter Wizard

ALL AGES!!!

ticket link http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1431334

A 2-day pass costs $129 & a single day is $64.50.

For more head to burgerboogaloo.com