Scarlett Johansson Believes Monogamy Is ‘Unnatural’

In a recent interview with Playboy, the ‘Avengers’ and ‘Ghost In The Shell’ actress shared her views on marriage and monogamy.

“Well, with every gain there’s a loss, right? So that’s a loss. You have to choose a path. I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing.” Johansson told the magazine. “I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.”

So … you’ve still got a shot.

You can read the full article that delves into her childhood, politics, marriages and more online here.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.