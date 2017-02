“The Happiest 5k on the planet” returns to the Bay Area on Memorial Day weekend – Saturday May 27th in San Jose.

Registration is now open here¬†and costs $29-$34 depending on if you’re participating with a team, or individually.

If you can’t make the San Jose date, The Color Run hits Sacramento on August 5th & a San Francisco date should be announced shortly.

Still curious about what the Color Run actually entails? Check out this video: