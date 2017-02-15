Top SXSW Parties 2017

SXSW 2017, The massive interactive, gaming, film, sports, & music festival returns to Austin from March 10-March 19, 2017.
This list will focus on the top parties you need to be at during music week. The vast majority of which you can get into with just an RSVP. Lineups & RSVP links will be provided upon announcements.
- Spotify House (TBA)
- Location: TBA
- Lineup:
- 21+
- RSVP
- Quantum Collective Southwest Invasion 2016 (3/16-3/18)
Location: Whole Foods (525 N Lamar Blvd.)
Lineup:
- All Ages
- RSVP
- Collide On Rainey St. (3/15-3/18)
- Location: Bar 96, Bangers, Clive Bar, Lustre Pearl, Container Bar (All on Rainey St.)
- 21+
- Lineup:
- RSVP
- The Fader Fort (3/15-3/18)
- Location: 1209 E. 6th St.
- Lineup:
- 21+
- RSVP – Guest List Only event
- The Onion X AV Club (3/13)
Location: Mohawk (912 Red River)
Lineup: Sohn, Sylvan Esso, Noname, Mothers
All Ages
NO RSVP Needed
- Pandora Den (3/13-3/16)
- Location: The Gatsby (708 E. 6th St.)
- 21+
- Lineup:
- RSVP
- Rachael Ray Feedback House (3/16-3/18)
- Location: 1102 E Cesar Chavez St
- 21+
- Lineup:
- RSVP
- Spin’s 2017 Stubb’s Showcase (TBA)
- Location: Stubb’s (801 Red River)
- 21+
- Lineup:
- RSVP
- House Of Vans (TBA)
- Location: Mohawk (912 Red River St.)
- 21+
- Lineup:
- RSVP
- MTVU Woodies (3/16)
- Location: 305 S. Congress
- All Ages
- Lineup: TBA
- RSVP
- FloodFest (TBA)
- Location: Cedar St. Courtyard (208 W. 4th St.)
- 21+
- Lineup:
- RSVP (Night showcases will require badges/wristbands)
- Waterloo Records (3/15-3/18)
- Location: Waterloo Records Parking Lot (600A N Lamar)
- All Ages
- Lineup:
- No RSVP needed
- YouTube Copper Tank (3/15-3/18)
- Location: 514 Trinity St.
- 21+
- Lineup:
- RSVP
- Bud Light SXSW Showcase (3/18)
- Location: 800 Congress Ave.
- 21+
- Lineup: TBA
- RSVP