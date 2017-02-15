Wanderlust Festival Comes To Golden Gate Park In April

Wanderlust 108 brings a 5k, yoga, and meditation to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this April.

Here’s full info on the event that happens on Sunday April 23rd:

The World’s Only Mindful Triathlon

Wanderlust 108 is a field day for your inner child. Hold the plastic trophy, because we have better prizes: a full day of self-awareness and inner peace with a vibrant community. Community instead of competition? There’s nothing better than that.

5K RUN – Part 1

This is a 5K (+/-) your way, so don’t sweat it. Or do. Run or walk, prance or skip, stroll, or strut—we don’t mind. Just make it to the finish line.

YOGA – Part 2

75 minutes of DJ-powered yoga will get you in the mood to flow. That’s the Wanderlust way. Whether it’s your first or 500th time on you mat, you’ll find your true rhythm.

MEDITATION – Part 3

Bliss out in a group meditation to clear your mind, relax your body, and complete the mindful triathlon.

And More!

The day doesn’t stop there. Stop by our Kula Market with local vendors, head to your scheduled activity, and drop by a bonus activity or two, should your heart desire. – Wanderlust SF