EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

‘Bombogenesis’ Storm Set To Hit California Friday Night

February 16, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: bombogenesis, California

A ‘weather bomb’ is on the way for Friday meaning we’re about to get a lot of rain in a short period of time.

Here’s what a bombogenesis looks like:

A Bombogenesis is defined as a mid-latitude cyclone that drops in surface barometric pressure by 24 or more millibars in a 24-hour period. The height contours pack around the center of rotation and the number of height contours increases rapidly in the developing stages. – The Weather Prediction

On Friday, a system will slam into the Bay Area from the south and move through by lunch time.

The two systems from Thursday & Friday are expected to dump more than two inches of rain in Santa Rosa and the Santa Cruz Mountains. San Francisco was forecasted to receive 1.87 inches of rain.

Winds will reach up to 45 MPH tomorrow afternoon in the Bay Area with showers throughout the day & evening.

Central & southern California will get the worst of Friday’s storm. Several inches of rain are expected in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. It could bring the most rain to LA in a 24 hour period since 2010.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live