‘Bombogenesis’ Storm Set To Hit California Friday Night

A ‘weather bomb’ is on the way for Friday meaning we’re about to get a lot of rain in a short period of time.

Here’s what a bombogenesis looks like:

#Bombogenesis off our coast tomorrow? Varying model solutions depicting a very deep sfc low press Fri aftn. pic.twitter.com/wz0mdKazgG — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 16, 2017

Bombogenesis is defined as a mid-latitude cyclone that drops in surface barometric pressure by 24 or more millibars in a 24-hour period. The height contours pack around the center of rotation and the number of height contours increases rapidly in the developing stages. – is defined as a mid-latitude cyclone that drops in surface barometric pressure by 24 or more millibars in a 24-hour period. The height contours pack around the center of rotation and the number of height contours increases rapidly in the developing stages. – The Weather Prediction

On Friday, a system will slam into the Bay Area from the south and move through by lunch time.

The two systems from Thursday & Friday are expected to dump more than two inches of rain in Santa Rosa and the Santa Cruz Mountains. San Francisco was forecasted to receive 1.87 inches of rain.

Winds will reach up to 45 MPH tomorrow afternoon in the Bay Area with showers throughout the day & evening.

Central & southern California will get the worst of Friday’s storm. Several inches of rain are expected in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. It could bring the most rain to LA in a 24 hour period since 2010.