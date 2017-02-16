EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

California Poke Spot Now Serving Sushi Donuts

February 16, 2017 7:03 PM
The poke craze is in full effect with poke spots popping up all over the Bay Area & state of California. One poke spot that opened last year in southern California is debuting a new product tomorrow that should have the internet buzzing.

Project Poke in Fountain Valley, CA is now serving sushi donuts. They’re stuffed with avocado, or spicy tuna & topped with salmon, tuna, sesame seeds, radish, cucumbers, massage, & more.

SUSHI DONUTS ARE HERE! 🙌Sushi rice donuts filled with spicy tuna or avocado, topped with salmon, tuna and more. Debuting TOMORROW!! #projectpoke

A post shared by ProjectPoke ⋅ OPEN 11 – 9PM (@projectpokeco) on

These are available at Project Poke in southern California, but if you know of any Bay Area spots selling ’em, let us know.

We want them now.

More from Dallas
