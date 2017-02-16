California Poke Spot Now Serving Sushi Donuts

The poke craze is in full effect with poke spots popping up all over the Bay Area & state of California. One poke spot that opened last year in southern California is debuting a new product tomorrow that should have the internet buzzing.

Project Poke in Fountain Valley, CA is now serving sushi donuts. They’re stuffed with avocado, or spicy tuna & topped with salmon, tuna, sesame seeds, radish, cucumbers, massage, & more.

These are available at Project Poke in southern California, but if you know of any Bay Area spots selling ’em, let us know.

We want them now.