Disneyland Sets Opening Date For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Feature

Wednesday Disneyland announced a May 27th opening date for its “Guardians of the Galaxy” attraction in the Disney California Adventure Park.

“Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” will feature characters from the Marvel movie/comic book series where visitors will “help Rocket bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress”.

“Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!” will also, according to Disney, “randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visional and audio effects and music inspired by the popular film soundtracks.”

It all takes place in the former space occupied by the “Tower Of Terror”.

Check out the previously released concept art for “Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!”.

