Incubus Release ‘Nimble Bastard’; First New Song In Six Years

February 16, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Incubus, Jimmy Eat World

Incubus have unveiled their first new song since 2011’s “If Not Now, When”. Hear “Nimble Bastard” now:

It will come off their upcoming album “8” due out April 21st.

Incubus will also return to the Bay Area on August 16th for a LIVE105 show with special guests Jimmy Eat World.

Tickets for the show can already be purchased via LiveNation’s Ticket To Rock promotion, which gets you into four shows at the Shoreline this summer for just $65.

Those shows include:

6/22 – Korn with Stone Sour
7/28 – Avenged Sevenfold
8/16 – Incubus with Jimmy Eat World
9/27 – Sublime with Rome with The Offspring.

