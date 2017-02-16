Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.16.17

It’s another Double Trouble Thursday on Kevin Klein Live, with double the Half-Off, making things whole today. And today’s show brought with it class, where the subject of art was deeply analyzed. Dead Eyes had an art professor analyze the pieces painted by a fan that crossed Kevin and Ally with famous pieces of classic art. Kevin may have ended up learning some art terms, by on the whole all the two felt was shamed for their physical imperfections. Which, by the way, they totally should.

Plus, in a story about how Whole Foods has had to close down locations because people are finding cheaper alternatives to their organic produce, Ally reveals her scam she’s been pulling at grocery stores for years now. Ally says that she will take items from the organic fruits section and then have it scanned as the non-organic version of the same product. Ally claims this isn’t a form of stealing, but when Kevin answers a call from a witness of Ally’s actions, it seems she started to get nervous like someone who has been caught stealing.

Also on today’s podcast:

Incubus’ Brandon Boyd talks about the new music and trying to make the Donald Duck look a thing

Trying to keep a straight face about a a street called Dick St. in New Jersey

Kevin talks about the enjoyment that is pain medication post-dental surgery

And more!

