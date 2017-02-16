Lucky Charms & Cinnamon Toast Crunch Oatmeal Are Here

As of this week, Lucky Charms AND Cinnamon Toast Crunch instant oatmeals have shown up in Canada.

SPOTTED ON SHELVES IN CANADA: Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms Instant Oatmeal https://t.co/1mAAsaFlCs pic.twitter.com/XKDFeO49hr — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) February 9, 2017

Unfortunately for us in the states it appears these are only a limited time release & only available in Canada.

According to our source at General Mills, “The products are now available at most retailers in Canada for about eight weeks. The SRP for both products in Canada is $3.49 [Canadian dollars].” – Pop Sugar

So if you’ve got a friend north of the border, ask them to snag you a box, or you can throw Lucky Charms & Cinnamon Toast Crunch onto whatever oatmeal you usually make & see how that tastes.