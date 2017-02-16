EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

MTV Set To Bring Back “My Super Sweet 16”

February 16, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: MTV

After a nine year hiatus, we’ll get to see spoiled teenagers celebrate their birthdays on MTV again.

According to EW, “the format will be open to girls and boys willing to unleash their inner Veruca Salt.  The occasion can be other coming-of-age events aside from a 16th birthday bash, such as a debutante ball or quinceañera.”

It’s also going to be called “My Super Sweet” now and open to more ages, like 13-18 year olds. The casting call reads “if it’s lit, we want to know about it!”

Now you have that “sweet sixteen” jingle stuck in your head for the first time in a decade. We’re sorry.

 

Comments

