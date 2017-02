Seth Rogen, who you know as the star of movies like “Pineapple Express” & “Knocked Up,”┬ájust discovered one of President Trump’s sons follows him on Twitter.

Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Rogen has been critical of Trump online for months & took advantage of his ability to direct message Donald Trump Jr.

Let's see if this works! pic.twitter.com/q5b3d8U4Nx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

Sliding in to your DMs like: pic.twitter.com/zsUT4e2CnG — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

As Rogen says, “let’s see if this works.”