Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 02.17.17

In yet another example of his utter incompetence, Useless Weirdo has not shown up on time for the show this morning. It seems he has slept in, but he clearly was awake enough when Kevin called up Useless Weirdo to spill a few lies, as per usual. The inside of a vehicle has never sounded so much like the inside of a bed before and he’s clearly taken a few cues on how to avoid answering questions from President Trump. How this idiot still has a job at this point may end up being one of the greatest mysteries in life.

Plus, there are innumerable amounts of pills that have plenty of undesirable side effects, but Kevin found one called Abilify that apparently results in giving the user a strong desire to gamble. The story fascinates Kevin, as he thinks that this could be the perfect way to help make some folks enjoy trips to Las Vegas a helluva lot more. If only Kevin had an excuse like medicinal side effects to justify his life choices.

Also on today’s podcast:

Chat from Doug Benson that may show he wasn’t pleased with Kevin’s appearance on Doug Loves Movies

He Cray/She Cray sees a man go the extra mile to get a woman’s attention and a woman’s reaction to a cold taco

A call from “totally not at all” Useless Weirdo’s mom to defend him

And more!

