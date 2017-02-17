EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

San Francisco Pet Stores Can Now Only Sell Rescue Animals

February 17, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco

On Tuesday legislation was unanimously passed that made it a requirement for San Francisco pet stores to only sell rescue animals.

The move was made to combat “puppy mills” and help shelter animals find homes.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors, under a proposal from District 4 Supervisor Katy Tang, unanimously voted to amend the city’s health code on Tuesday. The new rules will only allow the sale of dogs and cats from animal rescue groups or shelters at pet stores, and ban the sale of animals younger than 8 weeks old.

“We really do believe that it will send a great message not just in San Francisco but across California, nationwide and hopefully worldwide,” Tang said at a board meeting. – Huffington Post

SF residents will still be able to purchase animals directly from “responsible breeders” and from breed-specific rescues. The goal of this legislation is to “bring attention to and halt the inhumane and deceptive practices of large-scale breeding operations that supply animals to pet stores and directly to consumers online.” – SF Examiner

