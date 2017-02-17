The Live 105 Massive Music Blocks

Decisions are hard. Live 105 isn’t making it any easier BUT we are giving you a chance to score tickets to see Bastille at the Greek Theatre OR The 1975 at Bill Graham Civic and hang with the band you pick!

Listen every weekday at 10am, 5pm and 10pm for Live 105’s Massive Music Blocks. Be the first to tell us how many songs we played at the end of the block and you are going to the show of your choice and we’ll introduce you to the band backstage!

Tickets to both shows on sale at apeconcerts.com.