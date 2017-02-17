Uncorked Wine Festival Hits SF In March

A major wine festival returns to San Francisco on Saturday March 25th & they’re bringing over 100 wines for you to try to City View at the Metreon.

How about we do say… 40 tastings in under 3 hours. AND GO! #wine #uncorkedSF #whitegirlwasted #bubbles #winetime #drinkdrankdrunk #winetasting A post shared by Not Quite A Somm (@notquiteasomm) on Jun 25, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

Uncorked Wine Festivals is coming back for the second annual Uncorked: SF spring wine festival. Taste over 100 wines, including local favorites, international wines and full champagne bar. Enjoy gourmet food vendors, live music, a custom photo booth and gorgeous views overlooking the city.

This event has two sessions to choose from. The first session has a VIP admission ($70) at 1pm which includes an extra hour to taste and some special pours. General admission ($60) is at 2pm and this session ends at 5pm. The second session is all general admission and goes from 6-9pm. Admission includes all wine tastings with food sold separately.

Cocktail or dress attire is requested but not required.

This event is 21 and over only (sorry no babies or infants). – Uncorked

There’s currently 3.4k people listed as “interested” on Facebook so expect tickets to be gone shortly.

Get tickets for the event here.