Zima Set To Make A Comeback

The clear malt beverage that was discontinued in 2008 might be hitting shelves again soon.

It's officially making a comeback we'll be partying like it's 1995!!! #fbf #zima #711Heist #6781gaslight #classof97 #duckpond A post shared by mark thompson (@markt800) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Beer Business Daily on Thursday reported that the brand is already in distributor warehouses and will “allegedly be offered for a limited time only.” A MillerCoors spokesman told Ad Age that “more news [is] coming soon” and that “if you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.” – Ad Age

Apparently it was popular to drop Jolly Ranchers in your Zima to add flavor to it. So, when you get your hands on a bottle go ahead & try that.