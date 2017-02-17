EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Zima Set To Make A Comeback

February 17, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: zima

The clear malt beverage that was discontinued in 2008 might be hitting shelves again soon.

Beer Business Daily on Thursday reported that the brand is already in distributor warehouses and will “allegedly be offered for a limited time only.” A MillerCoors spokesman told Ad Age that “more news [is] coming soon” and that “if you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.” – Ad Age

Apparently it was popular to drop Jolly Ranchers in your Zima to add flavor to it. So, when you get your hands on a bottle go ahead & try that.

