Zima Set To Make A Comeback

The clear malt beverage that was discontinued in 2008 might be hitting shelves again soon.
Beer Business Daily on Thursday reported that the brand is already in distributor warehouses and will “allegedly be offered for a limited time only.” A MillerCoors spokesman told Ad Age that “more news [is] coming soon” and that “if you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.” – Ad Age
Apparently it was popular to drop Jolly Ranchers in your Zima to add flavor to it. So, when you get your hands on a bottle go ahead & try that.